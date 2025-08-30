Braze, Inc. $BRZE Stake Lifted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 439.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $231,332.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 205,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,449.64. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $60,803.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,164.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,998 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Braze Stock Up 1.1%

BRZE stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.10. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.180 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Braze from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

