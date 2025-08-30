Brian Joseph Kedzior Sells 25,000 Shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) insider Brian Joseph Kedzior sold 25,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 834,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,647.16. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $2.97 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.33.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

