Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $936,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after purchasing an additional 429,028 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $373.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $365.76 and a one year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

