Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 17,330 Textron Inc. $TXT

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $89,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 6,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,485 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,872,000 after acquiring an additional 510,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,059,000 after acquiring an additional 433,567 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 980,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 254,379 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

