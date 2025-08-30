Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,852,000 after buying an additional 59,525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after buying an additional 75,151 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $336.40 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.32 and a twelve month high of $405.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.54 and a 200-day moving average of $315.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,236.80. This represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

