Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 97,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 51,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,623,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,466,000 after buying an additional 539,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of KRG opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $211.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

