Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of New York Times and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.22 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,543.72. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.