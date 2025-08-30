Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 6,005 Shares of Acushnet $GOLF

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,205,000 after acquiring an additional 269,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,310,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 82,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,849,000 after acquiring an additional 80,676 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 948,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,104,000 after acquiring an additional 65,922 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. Acushnet has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $720.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.13%.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In related news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $1,040,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 191,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,122,326.10. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,523,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

