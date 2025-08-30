CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,537,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $363.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $154.08 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.20 and a 200-day moving average of $264.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

