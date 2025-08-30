NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 597,956 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,096,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $623,383,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $308,107,000 after purchasing an additional 384,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,653,000 after purchasing an additional 220,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in NetApp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,014,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $176,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,207 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

NetApp stock opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,280.90. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $925,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,879,438.80. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,604 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

