Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price at $180.12

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.3333.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $162.63 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65. The company has a market capitalization of $263.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

