Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) CEO Gary Kramer Sells 80,000 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Kramer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,040 shares in the company, valued at $13,878,384. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of BBSI stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BBSI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 11,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barrett Business Services
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.