Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $570.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.38. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

