Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Insider Evan Roberts Sells 45,147 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Evan Roberts sold 45,147 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $1,445,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 727,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,131.36. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Evan Roberts sold 3,400 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $110,364.00.

On Thursday, July 17th, Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $50,875.88.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.71. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.Phreesia's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,644,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,904 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $34,162,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 3,741.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 983,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 957,842 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Phreesia by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after buying an additional 727,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $14,206,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

