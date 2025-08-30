HUB24 (ASX:HUB) Insider Sells A$45,456,691.17 in Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Alcock sold 426,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$106.59, for a total transaction of A$45,456,691.17.

Andrew Alcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Andrew Alcock bought 270,000 shares of HUB24 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$106.24 per share, for a total transaction of A$28,684,800.00.

HUB24 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

HUB24 Increases Dividend

HUB24 Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from HUB24’s previous Final dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 7th. HUB24’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

