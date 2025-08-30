Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,780,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 67,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,293,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $183.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $183.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

