Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) Insider Sells A$1,825,000.00 in Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Tonkin sold 100,000 shares of Northern Star Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$18.25, for a total transaction of A$1,825,000.00.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

Northern Star Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 1st. This is a boost from Northern Star Resources’s previous Final dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 166.0%. Northern Star Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Recommended Stories

