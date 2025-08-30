IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell Sells 35,852 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell sold 35,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $13,017,861.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,856,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,005,316.80. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $349.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.59. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.89 and a twelve month high of $370.88.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $890.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.00 million. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IES by 841.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in IES by 82.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

