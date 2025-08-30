The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) COO Sells $6,754,590.00 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) COO John Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8%

GS stock opened at $745.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $753.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $716.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.17. The firm has a market cap of $225.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

