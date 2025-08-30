Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Lowers Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC cut its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 26.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 453.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $53.66 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,571.12. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

