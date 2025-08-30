Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,438,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 296.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 816,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after buying an additional 610,646 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,264.1% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 847,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,813,000 after purchasing an additional 81,359 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

