Innovator Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Innovator Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 5.0% of Innovator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Innovator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 935.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 461,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $411,701,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,394.04. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,163 shares of company stock valued at $151,917,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,208.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,231.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,117.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $513.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

