Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 28,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

