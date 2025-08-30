Insight Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,194 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJQ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 129,875 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.1197 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

