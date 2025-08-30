Insight Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 9,488 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $635,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 117,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

