Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 742 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.8% in the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,106,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,893,000 after acquiring an additional 139,669 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,725,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $301.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $828.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.59 and its 200 day moving average is $265.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

