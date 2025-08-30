Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.56 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 546.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 9,580.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE GPN opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $85.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.