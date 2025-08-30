Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 26,898 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,587 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 26,898 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned 0.09% of Best Buy worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.59 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BBY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

