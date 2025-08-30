Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Decreases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,632 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,457,160,000 after purchasing an additional 499,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $932,008,000 after purchasing an additional 87,410 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,005 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after purchasing an additional 673,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,361,000 after buying an additional 189,935 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. TD Securities raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $144.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.