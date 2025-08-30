Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Equifax by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $34,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of EFX opened at $246.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.