Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roblox by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.39. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $60,479,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,610,845.23. This represents a 76.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,935,047 shares of company stock worth $478,661,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

