Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 288.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 8,247 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $658,605.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,898.50. The trade was a 91.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $8,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,253.99. The trade was a 59.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 580,379 shares of company stock worth $49,319,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $84.31 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.