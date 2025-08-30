Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 14,948 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Gen Digital by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 341,533 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gen Digital by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Gen Digital by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Gen Digital Trading Down 0.0%

GEN opened at $30.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

