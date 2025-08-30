Gartner, Inc. $IT Stake Lessened by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,433,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,596,000 after purchasing an additional 164,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gartner by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 211,842 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,751,000 after purchasing an additional 932,077 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gartner by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,533,000 after purchasing an additional 99,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 956,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

In other Gartner news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $251.07 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

