Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 17,738 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,738 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 107,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 956,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,321,000 after buying an additional 317,623 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.