Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 108,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,953,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,200,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,959.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,976.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,901.59. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,494.00 and a twelve month high of $2,075.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

