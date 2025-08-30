United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.1250.
UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.
NYSE UNFI opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $34.76.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
