United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.1250.

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 88.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

