OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its position in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,541,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,662 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 14,877,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,225,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,093 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,081,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,002,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,811 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Noble Gas Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Noble Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

