OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 2,769 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 162,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,257 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 109,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 180.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,921,000 after acquiring an additional 307,483 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

