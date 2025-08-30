Brokerages Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT at $120.86

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.8571.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.24 and a beta of 0.71. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,965.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,151.49. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,398.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,361,986.32. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $158,033. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

