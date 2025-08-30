Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.3750.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYH. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sky Harbour Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKYH opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Sky Harbour Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 68.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

