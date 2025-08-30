General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 32.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $30,141,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $324.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $326.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.52.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.04, for a total value of $386,038.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,741.44. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 458,260 shares of company stock worth $138,125,545. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

