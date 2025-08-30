OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 1,712 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,414,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,097,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29,654.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,523,000 after purchasing an additional 741,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,567,654,000 after acquiring an additional 667,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $192.84 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock worth $579,206 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

