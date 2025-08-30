OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 4,270 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average is $101.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

