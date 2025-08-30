OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 1,844 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 101.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,498,000 after buying an additional 2,094,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after buying an additional 1,755,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,410,000 after buying an additional 1,506,024 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 94.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,402,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,957,000 after buying an additional 1,167,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 769.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,266,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,004,000 after buying an additional 1,121,249 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

FERG opened at $231.13 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day moving average of $192.94.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

