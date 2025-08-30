OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $2.95 Million Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,651,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,046,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,921 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 1,360.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,222,000 after buying an additional 2,016,795 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,665,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in GSK by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,646,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,797,000 after buying an additional 955,891 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.51. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $44.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.