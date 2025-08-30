OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 700.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AJG shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $302.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $274.25 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

