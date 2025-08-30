Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Position Increased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 248.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,620,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,080,000 after acquiring an additional 217,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,030,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 47,124.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 425,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,062,000 after acquiring an additional 424,118 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 7 shares of company stock valued at $781 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.9%

Stifel Financial stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

