OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 18,336 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 24.0% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 43.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,144 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 19.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $4,264,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $2,174,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

HP Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

