Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 164,288 Shares of ARKO Corp. $ARKO

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,288 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ARKO were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ARKO during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,547,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARKO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARKO by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,851,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARKO by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ARKO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

ARKO Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.70 million, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. ARKO Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ARKO Announces Dividend

ARKO ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ARKO had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARKO Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. ARKO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ARKO in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ARKO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARKO from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded ARKO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 target price on ARKO and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARKO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

About ARKO

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

